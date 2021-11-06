The Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 21-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Centennial Bank Stadium. An over/under of 68.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have combined for 68.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just one time this season.

In 57.1% of Arkansas State's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 68.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.3, is 6.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 66.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.8, 11.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 68.5 .

The 68.5 over/under in this game is 2.2 points higher than the 66.3 average total in Red Wolves games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Appalachian State has five wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 21 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Appalachian State has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers put up 34.8 points per game, 7.6 fewer than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (42.4).

When Appalachian State scores more than 42.4 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mountaineers rack up 464.3 yards per game, 95.0 fewer yards than the 559.3 the Red Wolves allow per matchup.

In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 559.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, one more turnover than the Red Wolves have forced (11).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

Arkansas State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Red Wolves rack up three more points per game (27.5) than the Mountaineers allow (24.5).

Arkansas State is 3-1 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it records more than 24.5 points.

The Red Wolves collect 30.9 more yards per game (408) than the Mountaineers allow per outing (377.1).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team piles up over 377.1 yards.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats