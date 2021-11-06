Publish date:
San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in seven of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 75% of Arizona's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.8, is 9.8 points above Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- 49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 5.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year, the 49ers put up 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.3).
- San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.
- The 49ers rack up 369.7 yards per game, 50.7 more yards than the 319.0 the Cardinals allow per contest.
- In games that San Francisco picks up more than 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The 49ers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.
Cardinals stats and trends
- In Arizona's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This season the Cardinals rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers give up (24.4).
- Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.
- The Cardinals average 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up (324.0).
- When Arizona totals more than 324.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).
Home and road insights
- San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this season.
- The 49ers are winless ATS (0-4) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- San Francisco has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.
- 49ers home games this season average 48.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
- Arizona is 4-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
- Arizona has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.
- The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 51.9 points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
