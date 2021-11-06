Oddsmakers project a tight contest between NFC West opponents when the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Arizona is a 2.5-point underdogs. A 45-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for 49ers vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in seven of nine games this season.

So far this season, 75% of Arizona's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.8, is 9.8 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 41.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 5.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco is 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the 49ers put up 6.7 more points per game (24.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.3).

San Francisco is 2-5 against the spread and 2-3 overall in games when it records more than 17.3 points.

The 49ers rack up 369.7 yards per game, 50.7 more yards than the 319.0 the Cardinals allow per contest.

In games that San Francisco picks up more than 319.0 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The 49ers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 14 takeaways.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Cardinals rack up 6.4 more points per game (30.8) than the 49ers give up (24.4).

Arizona is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.4 points.

The Cardinals average 69.6 more yards per game (393.6) than the 49ers give up (324.0).

When Arizona totals more than 324.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (5).

Home and road insights

San Francisco is winless against the spread, and 0-4 overall, at home this season.

The 49ers are winless ATS (0-4) as 2.5-point favorites or greater at home.

San Francisco has gone over the total twice in four home games this season.

49ers home games this season average 48.8 total points, 3.8 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

Arizona is 4-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Arizona has gone over the total twice in four road games this season.

The average point total in Cardinals away games this season is 51.9 points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

