The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are 9-point favorites when they host the USC Trojans (4-4, 0-0 Pac-12) in conference action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium. The total has been set at 61 points for this matchup.

Odds for Arizona State vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 61 points or more only one time this season.

In 50% of USC's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.6 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.

Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 8.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 61 over/under in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 9 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils rack up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per matchup the Trojans surrender.

Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 429.0 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 392.8 the Trojans give up per matchup.

Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 392.8 yards.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Trojans have forced (12).

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

USC's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Trojans score 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils give up (20.8).

When USC scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Trojans rack up 457.5 yards per game, 126.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Sun Devils allow.

USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out over 331.1 yards.

The Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (12).

