Arizona State vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have combined for 61 points or more only one time this season.
- In 50% of USC's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 61.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.6, is 0.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.6 fewer than the 61 over/under in this contest.
- Sun Devils games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 8.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 61 over/under in this game is 3.9 points higher than the 57.1 average total in Trojans games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- In Arizona State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 9 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Sun Devils rack up 30.3 points per game, comparable to the 28.6 per matchup the Trojans surrender.
- Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.6 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 429.0 yards per game, 36.2 more yards than the 392.8 the Trojans give up per matchup.
- Arizona State is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team picks up more than 392.8 yards.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Trojans have forced (12).
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- USC's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- This year the Trojans score 10.5 more points per game (31.3) than the Sun Devils give up (20.8).
- When USC scores more than 20.8 points, it is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Trojans rack up 457.5 yards per game, 126.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Sun Devils allow.
- USC is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team churns out over 331.1 yards.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Sun Devils have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|USC
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
20.8
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
429.0
Avg. Total Yards
457.5
331.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
392.8
15
Giveaways
14
12
Takeaways
12