The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) bring the eighth-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing attack, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 53.5 for the outing.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Mississippi State's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 0.4 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Razorbacks put up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs give up (24.6).

When Arkansas scores more than 24.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Razorbacks rack up 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (313).

When Arkansas churns out over 313 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

In Mississippi State's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).

Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Bulldogs rack up 28 points per game, 4.5 more than the Razorbacks surrender (23.5).

Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 23.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 425.3 yards per game, 90.9 more yards than the 334.4 the Razorbacks allow.

In games that Mississippi State piles up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats