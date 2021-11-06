Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- Mississippi State's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to surrender 48.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 0.4 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Razorbacks put up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs give up (24.6).
- When Arkansas scores more than 24.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Razorbacks rack up 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (313).
- When Arkansas churns out over 313 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- In Mississippi State's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 28 points per game, 4.5 more than the Razorbacks surrender (23.5).
- Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 23.5 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 425.3 yards per game, 90.9 more yards than the 334.4 the Razorbacks allow.
- In games that Mississippi State piles up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Mississippi State
32.8
Avg. Points Scored
28
23.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.6
465.3
Avg. Total Yards
425.3
334.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
313
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
12