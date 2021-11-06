Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Arkansas vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3, 0-0 SEC) bring the eighth-ranked passing defense in college football into a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 5 passing attack, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Razorbacks are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 53.5 for the outing.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in five of nine games this season.
  • Mississippi State's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 7.3 points lower than the two team's combined 60.8 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 48.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 0.4 points more than Saturday's total of 53.5.
  • The 54 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Arkansas has played eight games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Razorbacks have been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Arkansas has gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Razorbacks put up 8.2 more points per game (32.8) than the Bulldogs give up (24.6).
  • When Arkansas scores more than 24.6 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 152.3 more yards per game (465.3) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (313).
  • When Arkansas churns out over 313 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
  • In Mississippi State's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 4.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Mississippi State's games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Bulldogs rack up 28 points per game, 4.5 more than the Razorbacks surrender (23.5).
  • Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team records more than 23.5 points.
  • The Bulldogs collect 425.3 yards per game, 90.9 more yards than the 334.4 the Razorbacks allow.
  • In games that Mississippi State piles up more than 334.4 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Razorbacks have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMississippi State

32.8

Avg. Points Scored

28

23.5

Avg. Points Allowed

24.6

465.3

Avg. Total Yards

425.3

334.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

313

7

Giveaways

12

9

Takeaways

12