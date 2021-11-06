Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia



Before Austin Ekeler hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has rushed for a team-leading 420 yards on 84 carries (60.0 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 43.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 84, or 52.8%, of his team's 159 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his only career matchups, Ekeler had 35 rushing yards versus the Eagles, 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Eagles.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, giving up 123.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Eagles are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Ekeler put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 11 times (averaging 5.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added six receptions for 60 yards in the passing game.
  • Ekeler has rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries (45.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.
  • He has added 161 receiving yards on 15 catches (53.7 yards per game) plus one TD.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

84

52.8%

420

5

23

54.8%

5.0

Justin Jackson

13

8.2%

101

0

4

9.5%

7.8

Justin Herbert

23

14.5%

81

1

10

23.8%

3.5

Larry Rountree III

28

17.6%

71

0

5

11.9%

2.5

