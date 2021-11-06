Before Austin Ekeler hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in Week 9 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has rushed for a team-leading 420 yards on 84 carries (60.0 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 43.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 84, or 52.8%, of his team's 159 rushing attempts this season.

The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his only career matchups, Ekeler had 35 rushing yards versus the Eagles, 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Eagles.

The Eagles have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, giving up 123.5 yards per game.

This year the Eagles are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Ekeler put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 11 times (averaging 5.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

He added six receptions for 60 yards in the passing game.

Ekeler has rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries (45.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.

He has added 161 receiving yards on 15 catches (53.7 yards per game) plus one TD.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 84 52.8% 420 5 23 54.8% 5.0 Justin Jackson 13 8.2% 101 0 4 9.5% 7.8 Justin Herbert 23 14.5% 81 1 10 23.8% 3.5 Larry Rountree III 28 17.6% 71 0 5 11.9% 2.5

