Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has rushed for a team-leading 420 yards on 84 carries (60.0 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He also averages 43.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 33 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 84, or 52.8%, of his team's 159 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chargers, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.9% of the time while running the ball 36.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his only career matchups, Ekeler had 35 rushing yards versus the Eagles, 26.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Eagles.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, giving up 123.5 yards per game.
- This year the Eagles are ranked 24th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Ekeler put together a 64-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Patriots, carrying the ball 11 times (averaging 5.8 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- He added six receptions for 60 yards in the passing game.
- Ekeler has rushed for 137 yards on 34 carries (45.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.
- He has added 161 receiving yards on 15 catches (53.7 yards per game) plus one TD.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
84
52.8%
420
5
23
54.8%
5.0
Justin Jackson
13
8.2%
101
0
4
9.5%
7.8
Justin Herbert
23
14.5%
81
1
10
23.8%
3.5
Larry Rountree III
28
17.6%
71
0
5
11.9%
2.5
