There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 9 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield leads Cleveland with 1,699 passing yards (212.4 per game) and has a 66.7% completion percentage (136-for-204), tossing six touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 80 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

The Browns have run 49.0% passing plays and 51.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Mayfield's 254.8 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Bengals are 20.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mayfield threw multiple touchdown passes five times over five of those outings against the Bengals.

This week Mayfield will face the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense (283.0 yards allowed per game).

The Bengals have given up 10 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Mayfield completed 64.5% of his passes for 225 yards.

Mayfield has thrown for 459 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (39-of-59), with two touchdowns and one interception over his last three outings (153.0 per game).

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 24 10.0% 20 323 1 2 9.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 15 6.2% 13 228 2 1 4.5% Jarvis Landry 24 10.0% 16 182 0 1 4.5%

