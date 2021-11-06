The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) are 6-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2). The over/under is 50 for this matchup.

Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more in three chances.

Baltimore has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens average 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings allow (22.4).

When Baltimore puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 417.6 yards per game, 50.6 more yards than the 367.0 the Vikings allow per outing.

When Baltimore picks up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Ravens have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (9).

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens give up (23.4).

When Minnesota records more than 23.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Vikings rack up only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens allow per contest (382.3).

When Minnesota totals over 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or greater.

This year, Baltimore has hit the over in three of four games at home.

Ravens home games this season average 49.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).

Minnesota is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

This year, in three road games, Minnesota has gone over the total every time.

This season, Vikings away games average 47.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).

