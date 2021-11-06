Publish date:
Baltimore Ravens vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ravens vs. Vikings
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in three of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50 points per game, an amount equal to the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ravens and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- In 2020, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more in three chances.
- Baltimore has hit the over in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- This year, the Ravens average 4.3 more points per game (26.7) than the Vikings allow (22.4).
- When Baltimore puts up more than 22.4 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Ravens collect 417.6 yards per game, 50.6 more yards than the 367.0 the Vikings allow per outing.
- When Baltimore picks up more than 367.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Ravens have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Vikings have takeaways (9).
Vikings stats and trends
- Minnesota is 3-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Vikings put up just 0.1 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Ravens give up (23.4).
- When Minnesota records more than 23.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Vikings rack up only 12.4 more yards per game (394.7) than the Ravens allow per contest (382.3).
- When Minnesota totals over 382.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over five times, two fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (7).
Home and road insights
- Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 3-1 overall there, this year.
- At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-2) as 6-point favorites or greater.
- This year, Baltimore has hit the over in three of four games at home.
- Ravens home games this season average 49.5 total points, 0.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (50).
- Minnesota is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- This year, in three road games, Minnesota has gone over the total every time.
- This season, Vikings away games average 47.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50).
