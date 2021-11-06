The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked running game, meet the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) and their 22nd-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bears are 7-point favorites. An over/under of 58 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

TCU's games have gone over 58 points in five of seven chances this season.

Saturday's total is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.9 points per game average.

The 50.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.

Bears games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Baylor is 6-2-0 this year.

The Bears have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Baylor has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Bears rack up 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.5).

When Baylor puts up more than 31.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears rack up 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (443.3).

When Baylor totals over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

TCU Stats and Trends

So far this year TCU has one win against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.

TCU has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs average 31.5 points per game, 12.1 more than the Bears give up (19.4).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears give up per outing (340.9).

When TCU amasses over 340.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

This year the Horned Frogs have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (13).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats