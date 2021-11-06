Publish date:
Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
- TCU's games have gone over 58 points in five of seven chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.9 points per game average.
- The 50.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
- Bears games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Baylor is 6-2-0 this year.
- The Bears have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Baylor has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Bears rack up 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.5).
- When Baylor puts up more than 31.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears rack up 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (443.3).
- When Baylor totals over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .
TCU Stats and Trends
- So far this year TCU has one win against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- TCU has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs average 31.5 points per game, 12.1 more than the Bears give up (19.4).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears give up per outing (340.9).
- When TCU amasses over 340.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- This year the Horned Frogs have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|TCU
37.4
Avg. Points Scored
31.5
19.4
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
465.5
Avg. Total Yards
435.8
340.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
443.3
7
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
9