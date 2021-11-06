Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Baylor vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 14 Baylor Bears (7-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have college football's ninth-ranked running game, meet the TCU Horned Frogs (3-5, 0-0 Big 12) and their 22nd-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Bears are 7-point favorites. An over/under of 58 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

  • Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
  • TCU's games have gone over 58 points in five of seven chances this season.
  • Saturday's total is 10.9 points lower than the two team's combined 68.9 points per game average.
  • The 50.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.1 fewer than the 58 total in this contest.
  • Bears games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 7.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 59.8 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 1.8 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Baylor is 6-2-0 this year.
  • The Bears have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Baylor has gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
  • The Bears rack up 5.9 more points per game (37.4) than the Horned Frogs give up (31.5).
  • When Baylor puts up more than 31.5 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bears rack up 22.2 more yards per game (465.5) than the Horned Frogs give up per contest (443.3).
  • When Baylor totals over 443.3 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Bears have seven giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have nine takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.
  • So far this year TCU has one win against the spread.
  • The Horned Frogs have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7 points or more.
  • TCU has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this season (four times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Horned Frogs average 31.5 points per game, 12.1 more than the Bears give up (19.4).
  • TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.4 points.
  • The Horned Frogs rack up 94.9 more yards per game (435.8) than the Bears give up per outing (340.9).
  • When TCU amasses over 340.9 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • This year the Horned Frogs have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (13).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

BaylorStatsTCU

37.4

Avg. Points Scored

31.5

19.4

Avg. Points Allowed

31.5

465.5

Avg. Total Yards

435.8

340.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

443.3

7

Giveaways

12

13

Takeaways

9