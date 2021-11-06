Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and the Chicago Bears (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • He has added six rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 0.9 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has attempted 32 of his 269 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Roethlisberger recorded 235 passing yards in one matchup against the Bears, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bears.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (252.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Roethlisberger went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 266 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 per game) while completing 66 of 99 passes (66.7%), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

