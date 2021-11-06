Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- He has added six rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 0.9 yards per game.
- The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 32 of his 269 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Roethlisberger recorded 235 passing yards in one matchup against the Bears, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bears.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (252.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Roethlisberger went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 266 yards with one touchdown pass.
- In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 per game) while completing 66 of 99 passes (66.7%), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
