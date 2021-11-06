Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Ben Roethlisberger, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and the Chicago Bears (3-5) hit the field in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,781 yards (254.4 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He has added six rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 0.9 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has attempted 32 of his 269 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Chicago

Roethlisberger recorded 235 passing yards in one matchup against the Bears, 10.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bears.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Roethlisberger will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (252.8 yards allowed per game).

The Bears have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Roethlisberger went 22-for-34 (64.7%) for 266 yards with one touchdown pass.

In his last three outings, Roethlisberger has thrown for 748 yards (249.3 per game) while completing 66 of 99 passes (66.7%), with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3%

