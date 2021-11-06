Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks has reeled in 51 passes and leads his team with 585 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 73.1 yards per game.
- Cooks has been the target of 70 of his team's 254 passing attempts this season, or 27.6% of the target share.
- Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Cooks is averaging 60.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 60.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
- Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
- The Dolphins are giving up 303.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have given up 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cooks put together an 83-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Cooks' during his last three games stat line reveals 20 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 64.3 yards per game, and was targeted 26 times.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
70
27.6%
51
585
2
4
17.4%
Jordan Akins
25
9.8%
19
177
0
3
13.0%
Nico Collins
19
7.5%
12
166
0
1
4.3%
Chris Conley
14
5.5%
8
158
1
0
0.0%
