Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandin Cooks, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Cooks and the Houston Texans (1-7) take on the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks has reeled in 51 passes and leads his team with 585 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 73.1 yards per game.

Cooks has been the target of 70 of his team's 254 passing attempts this season, or 27.6% of the target share.

Cooks has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.7% of the time while running the football 42.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooks' matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Cooks is averaging 60.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Dolphins, 60.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins are giving up 303.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have given up 17 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 29th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cooks put together an 83-yard performance against the Rams last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Cooks' during his last three games stat line reveals 20 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 64.3 yards per game, and was targeted 26 times.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 70 27.6% 51 585 2 4 17.4% Jordan Akins 25 9.8% 19 177 0 3 13.0% Nico Collins 19 7.5% 12 166 0 1 4.3% Chris Conley 14 5.5% 8 158 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive