Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars
Over/under insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 42.9% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
- Sunday's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 3.9 points above the 44.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bills games this season is 49.6, 1.1 points above Sunday's total of 48.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bills have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Bills average 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29.0).
- Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.0 points.
- The Bills collect 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per outing.
- In games that Buffalo churns out over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
Jaguars stats and trends
- Thus far this season Jacksonville has two wins against the spread.
- Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Jaguars put up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills allow.
- Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 15.6 points.
- The Jaguars average 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.
- When Jacksonville churns out over 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).
Home and road insights
- Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
- In four home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
- This season, Jaguars home games average 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
- This year on the road, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- In four away games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.
- The average point total in Bills away games this season is 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).
