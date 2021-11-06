Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are heavy 14.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6). A 48.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.
  • In 42.9% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.
  • This contest's total is 3.9 points above the 44.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.6, 1.1 points above Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Buffalo is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Bills have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
  • The Bills average 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29.0).
  • Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.0 points.
  • The Bills collect 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per outing.
  • In games that Buffalo churns out over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).
  • Thus far this season Jacksonville has two wins against the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
  • The Jaguars put up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills allow.
  • Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 15.6 points.
  • The Jaguars average 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.
  • When Jacksonville churns out over 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • In four home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • This season, Jaguars home games average 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).
  • This year on the road, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • In four away games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Bills away games this season is 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

