The Buffalo Bills (5-2) are heavy 14.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 7, 2021 against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6). A 48.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Bills vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 42.9% of Jacksonville's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.8 points lower than the two team's combined 50.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 3.9 points above the 44.6 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.6, 1.1 points above Sunday's total of 48.5.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have always covered the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Bills average 3.7 more points per game (32.7) than the Jaguars surrender (29.0).

Buffalo is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.0 points.

The Bills collect 402.9 yards per game, just 16.9 more than the 386.0 the Jaguars allow per outing.

In games that Buffalo churns out over 386.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (2).

Jaguars stats and trends

Thus far this season Jacksonville has two wins against the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Jaguars put up 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 15.6 the Bills allow.

Jacksonville is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 15.6 points.

The Jaguars average 349.3 yards per game, 80.3 more yards than the 269.0 the Bills give up.

When Jacksonville churns out over 269.0 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 13 times, five fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread once at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

In four home games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

This season, Jaguars home games average 48.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (48.5).

This year on the road, Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

In four away games this year, Buffalo has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Bills away games this season is 52.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (48.5).

