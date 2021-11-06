Publish date:
BYU vs. Idaho State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for BYU vs. Idaho State
Over/Under Insights
- BYU's games this season have gone over 53 points four of nine times.
- In 42.9% of Idaho State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is seven points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.1 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- BYU's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 30.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Bengals give up per contest (33.8).
- BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.8 points.
- The Cougars rack up 438.6 yards per game, 365.3 more yards than the 73.3 the Bengals allow per matchup.
- BYU is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team amasses over 73.3 yards.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (0).
Idaho State Stats and Trends
- Idaho State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Idaho State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
- The Bengals put up 15.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Cougars give up (25.4).
- The Bengals rack up 35.4 yards per game, 373.4 fewer yards than the 408.8 the Cougars allow.
- The Bengals have two giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|Idaho State
30.4
Avg. Points Scored
15.6
25.4
Avg. Points Allowed
33.8
438.6
Avg. Total Yards
35.4
408.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
73.3
7
Giveaways
2
15
Takeaways
0