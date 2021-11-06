The No. 17 BYU Cougars (7-2) are heavily favored by 35.5 points over the FCS Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. An over/under of 53 is set for the game.

Odds for BYU vs. Idaho State

Over/Under Insights

BYU's games this season have gone over 53 points four of nine times.

In 42.9% of Idaho State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is seven points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.1 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

BYU's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 30.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Bengals give up per contest (33.8).

BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.8 points.

The Cougars rack up 438.6 yards per game, 365.3 more yards than the 73.3 the Bengals allow per matchup.

BYU is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team amasses over 73.3 yards.

The Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (0).

Idaho State Stats and Trends

Idaho State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Idaho State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

The Bengals put up 15.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Cougars give up (25.4).

The Bengals rack up 35.4 yards per game, 373.4 fewer yards than the 408.8 the Cougars allow.

The Bengals have two giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 15 takeaways .

