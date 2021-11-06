Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
BYU vs. Idaho State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 17 BYU Cougars (7-2) are heavily favored by 35.5 points over the FCS Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. An over/under of 53 is set for the game.

Odds for BYU vs. Idaho State

Over/Under Insights

  • BYU's games this season have gone over 53 points four of nine times.
  • In 42.9% of Idaho State's games this season (3/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is seven points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 59.2 points per game, 6.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 56.4 points per game in 2021, 3.4 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52.1 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • BYU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • BYU's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Cougars rack up 30.4 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Bengals give up per contest (33.8).
  • BYU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 33.8 points.
  • The Cougars rack up 438.6 yards per game, 365.3 more yards than the 73.3 the Bengals allow per matchup.
  • BYU is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team amasses over 73.3 yards.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over seven times this season, seven more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (0).
  • Idaho State has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • Idaho State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).
  • The Bengals put up 15.6 points per game, 9.8 fewer than the Cougars give up (25.4).
  • The Bengals rack up 35.4 yards per game, 373.4 fewer yards than the 408.8 the Cougars allow.
  • The Bengals have two giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats

BYUStatsIdaho State

30.4

Avg. Points Scored

15.6

25.4

Avg. Points Allowed

33.8

438.6

Avg. Total Yards

35.4

408.8

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

73.3

7

Giveaways

2

15

Takeaways

0