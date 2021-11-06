Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has 289 yards receiving on 21 catches (23 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 36.1 yards per game.
- Uzomah has been the target of 23 of his team's 248 passing attempts this season, or 9.3% of the target share.
- The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Uzomah is averaging 21.2 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Browns, 5.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (26.5).
- Uzomah, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns are allowing 239.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Uzomah was targeted four times and totaled 33 yards on four receptions.
- In his last three games, Uzomah has 10 catches (on 10 targets) for 139 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
23
9.3%
21
289
5
1
3.4%
Ja'Marr Chase
60
24.2%
38
786
7
6
20.7%
Tyler Boyd
53
21.4%
37
398
2
5
17.2%
Tee Higgins
49
19.8%
29
353
2
6
20.7%
