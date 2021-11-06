In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about C.J. Uzomah and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) and the Cleveland Browns (4-4) meet in a Week 9 matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has 289 yards receiving on 21 catches (23 targets) with five touchdowns this season, averaging 36.1 yards per game.

Uzomah has been the target of 23 of his team's 248 passing attempts this season, or 9.3% of the target share.

The Bengals have run 55.1% passing plays and 44.9% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Uzomah is averaging 21.2 receiving yards per game in eight career matchups against the Browns, 5.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (26.5).

Uzomah, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns are allowing 239.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Uzomah was targeted four times and totaled 33 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Uzomah has 10 catches (on 10 targets) for 139 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 46.3 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 23 9.3% 21 289 5 1 3.4% Ja'Marr Chase 60 24.2% 38 786 7 6 20.7% Tyler Boyd 53 21.4% 37 398 2 5 17.2% Tee Higgins 49 19.8% 29 353 2 6 20.7%

Powered By Data Skrive