The Arizona Wildcats (0-8, 0-0 Pac-12) are 9-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup with the California Golden Bears (3-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Arizona Stadium. The contest's point total is 49.

Odds for Cal vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of eight games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 49 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 42.2 points per game, 6.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 55.6 points per game, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 1.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 49.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Cal's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Golden Bears rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (31.8).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Golden Bears collect 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per contest (385.4).

When Cal piles up over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 9 points or more this season.

Arizona has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears give up (23.8).

The Wildcats collect just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up (366.4).

Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 366.4 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).

