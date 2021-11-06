Publish date:
Cal vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of eight games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 49 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 42.2 points per game, 6.8 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 55.6 points per game, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.3, 1.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 49.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.6 points, 3.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 9 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Golden Bears rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats surrender (31.8).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.
- The Golden Bears collect 38.7 more yards per game (424.1) than the Wildcats allow per contest (385.4).
- When Cal piles up over 385.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have six takeaways .
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 9 points or more this season.
- Arizona has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Golden Bears give up (23.8).
- The Wildcats collect just 11.4 fewer yards per game (355) than the Golden Bears give up (366.4).
- Arizona is 3-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals over 366.4 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 17 times this season, five more turnovers than the Golden Bears have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|Arizona
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.8
424.1
Avg. Total Yards
355
366.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.4
6
Giveaways
17
12
Takeaways
6