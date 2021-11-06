Publish date:
Charlotte vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Charlotte's games this season have gone over 52.5 points four of eight times.
- Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in five of eight chances this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 8.6 points higher than the combined 43.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.1 points per game, 13.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.6 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- The 49ers average 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls give up (36.5).
- When Charlotte scores more than 36.5 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers rack up 387.3 yards per game, 36.1 fewer yards than the 423.4 the Owls allow per outing.
- When Charlotte piles up over 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.
- Rice's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Owls rack up 18.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the 49ers surrender (29.6).
- When Rice records more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls collect 320.6 yards per game, 127 fewer yards than the 447.6 the 49ers allow.
- The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).
Season Stats
|Charlotte
|Stats
|Rice
25.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.8
29.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36.5
387.3
Avg. Total Yards
320.6
447.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.4
11
Giveaways
14
10
Takeaways
9