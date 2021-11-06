Oddsmakers give the Charlotte 49ers (4-4, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they host the Rice Owls (3-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA opponents at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte is favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5.

Odds for Charlotte vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Charlotte's games this season have gone over 52.5 points four of eight times.

Rice's games have gone over 52.5 points in five of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 8.6 points higher than the combined 43.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.1 points per game, 13.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 60.3 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.6 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 1.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Charlotte's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The 49ers average 11.4 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Owls give up (36.5).

When Charlotte scores more than 36.5 points, it is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers rack up 387.3 yards per game, 36.1 fewer yards than the 423.4 the Owls allow per outing.

When Charlotte piles up over 423.4 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Rice Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

Rice's games this season have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Owls rack up 18.8 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the 49ers surrender (29.6).

When Rice records more than 29.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls collect 320.6 yards per game, 127 fewer yards than the 447.6 the 49ers allow.

The Owls have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (10).

Season Stats