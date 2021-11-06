There will be player props available for Chase Claypool ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has racked up 403 yards on 26 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 57.6 yards per game on 47 targets.

Claypool has been the target of 17.4% (47 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 252.8 passing yards the Bears yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Browns last week, Claypool was targeted five times and racked up 45 yards on four receptions.

Claypool has 11 catches on 18 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3% Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2%

