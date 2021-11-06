Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player props available for Chase Claypool ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) play the Chicago Bears (3-5) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Claypool has racked up 403 yards on 26 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 57.6 yards per game on 47 targets.
  • Claypool has been the target of 17.4% (47 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
  • Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The 252.8 passing yards the Bears yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Browns last week, Claypool was targeted five times and racked up 45 yards on four receptions.
  • Claypool has 11 catches on 18 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 64.0 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

Pat Freiermuth

27

10.0%

22

202

2

5

15.2%

