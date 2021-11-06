Publish date:
Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has racked up 403 yards on 26 catches with one touchdown this season, averaging 57.6 yards per game on 47 targets.
- Claypool has been the target of 17.4% (47 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
- Claypool has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The 252.8 passing yards the Bears yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Browns last week, Claypool was targeted five times and racked up 45 yards on four receptions.
- Claypool has 11 catches on 18 targets for 192 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 64.0 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
Pat Freiermuth
27
10.0%
22
202
2
5
15.2%
