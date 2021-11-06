Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 55 points four of eight times.
- Tulsa's games have gone over 55 points in five of seven chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 64.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bearcats games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Hurricane have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Bearcats score 39.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (30.9).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.9 points.
- The Bearcats collect only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4), than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (396.0).
- In games that Cincinnati picks up over 396.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-4-0 this season.
- The Golden Hurricane covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.
- Tulsa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in seven opportunities (85.7%).
- This season the Golden Hurricane average 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats give up (14.3).
- When Tulsa records more than 14.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane average 436.8 yards per game, 142.4 more yards than the 294.4 the Bearcats give up.
- In games that Tulsa totals over 294.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This season the Golden Hurricane have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (23).
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Tulsa
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
24.4
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
30.9
411.4
Avg. Total Yards
436.8
294.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.0
10
Giveaways
14
23
Takeaways
10