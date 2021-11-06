AAC rivals square off when the No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 22.5 points. This matchup has an over/under of 55 points.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Tulsa

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 55 points four of eight times.

Tulsa's games have gone over 55 points in five of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 64.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games have an average total of 52.7 points this season, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Hurricane have averaged a total of 56.0 points, 1.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Bearcats have been favored by 22.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Bearcats score 39.9 points per game, 9.0 more than the Golden Hurricane give up per outing (30.9).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.9 points.

The Bearcats collect only 15.4 more yards per game (411.4), than the Golden Hurricane allow per outing (396.0).

In games that Cincinnati picks up over 396.0 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 10 giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have 10 takeaways .

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tulsa is 3-4-0 this season.

The Golden Hurricane covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 22.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in seven opportunities (85.7%).

This season the Golden Hurricane average 10.1 more points per game (24.4) than the Bearcats give up (14.3).

When Tulsa records more than 14.3 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Golden Hurricane average 436.8 yards per game, 142.4 more yards than the 294.4 the Bearcats give up.

In games that Tulsa totals over 294.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This season the Golden Hurricane have 14 turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (23).

Season Stats