The Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) host the Cleveland Browns (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium. Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 47.

Odds for Bengals vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.

Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.4, is 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games have an average total of 45.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 4-4-0 this season.

The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Bengals rack up 27.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the Browns surrender per outing (22.5).

Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.5 points.

The Bengals rack up 363.1 yards per game, 58.2 more yards than the 304.9 the Browns allow per outing.

Cincinnati is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 304.9 yards.

The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Browns have forced (5).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).

The Browns put up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals surrender.

When Cleveland puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns average 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals allow (361.3).

Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 361.3 yards.

This year the Browns have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in three home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Cleveland has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.

This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

