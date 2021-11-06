Publish date:
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Bengals vs. Browns
Over/under insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Cleveland's games have gone over 47 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.4, is 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bengals games have an average total of 45.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 47.3 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Bengals stats and trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Bengals have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- The Bengals rack up 27.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the Browns surrender per outing (22.5).
- Cincinnati is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 22.5 points.
- The Bengals rack up 363.1 yards per game, 58.2 more yards than the 304.9 the Browns allow per outing.
- Cincinnati is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 304.9 yards.
- The Bengals have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five more turnovers than the Browns have forced (5).
Browns stats and trends
- Cleveland has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Browns put up 22.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.3 the Bengals surrender.
- When Cleveland puts up more than 20.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns average 21.2 more yards per game (382.5) than the Bengals allow (361.3).
- Cleveland is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 361.3 yards.
- This year the Browns have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (9).
Home and road insights
- Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this year.
- At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
- This season, in three home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total once.
- The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
- Cleveland is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- Cleveland has gone over the total twice in three away games this year.
- This season, Browns away games average 51.0 points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
