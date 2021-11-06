Publish date:
Clemson vs. Louisville College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games this season.
- Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the total in this contest.
- The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 46.5-point total for this game is 16.1 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- So far this season Clemson has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Tigers put up 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals give up (27.1).
- When Clemson puts up more than 27.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers collect 87.1 fewer yards per game (328.3) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (415.4).
- In games that Clemson churns out over 415.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Tigers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- In Louisville's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Cardinals have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 4 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Cardinals average 29.4 points per game, 14.1 more than the Tigers allow (15.3).
- When Louisville puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- The Cardinals rack up 123.1 more yards per game (448.6) than the Tigers allow per matchup (325.5).
- When Louisville piles up over 325.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Louisville
21.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.4
15.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards
448.6
325.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.4
11
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
11