The Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) and the 21st-ranked run defense will visit the Louisville Cardinals (4-4, 0-0 ACC) and the 25th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Cardinals are 4-point underdogs. The contest has an over/under of 46.5.

Odds for Clemson vs. Louisville

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

Louisville and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the total in this contest.

The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.0 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 46.5-point total for this game is 16.1 points below the 62.6 points per game average total in Cardinals games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

So far this season Clemson has one win against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have just one against the spread win in six games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Tigers put up 5.8 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Cardinals give up (27.1).

When Clemson puts up more than 27.1 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 87.1 fewer yards per game (328.3) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (415.4).

In games that Clemson churns out over 415.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tigers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cardinals.

Louisville Stats and Trends

In Louisville's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Cardinals have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Cardinals average 29.4 points per game, 14.1 more than the Tigers allow (15.3).

When Louisville puts up more than 15.3 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Cardinals rack up 123.1 more yards per game (448.6) than the Tigers allow per matchup (325.5).

When Louisville piles up over 325.5 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats