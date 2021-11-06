The No. 21 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-1, 0-0 Sun Belt), who have college football's 12th-ranked running game, meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and their 11th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Chanticleers are double-digit, 18-point favorites. The over/under is set at 60.5 for the outing.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Georgia Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.5 points per game, 6.0 more than the total in this contest.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.7 fewer than the 60.5 total in this contest.

Chanticleers games have an average total of 59.9 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5 total in this game is 6.8 points above the 53.7 average total in Eagles games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Chanticleers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 18 points or more in four chances.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Chanticleers score 44.4 points per game, 12.1 more than the Eagles allow per contest (32.3).

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 32.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers average 40.7 more yards per game (521.3) than the Eagles give up per contest (480.6).

In games that Coastal Carolina totals more than 480.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have five takeaways .

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This year, the Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 18 points or more.

Georgia Southern's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Eagles rack up 3.6 more points per game (22.1) than the Chanticleers allow (18.5).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 18.5 points.

The Eagles collect 43.5 more yards per game (375.4) than the Chanticleers allow per outing (331.9).

When Georgia Southern churns out more than 331.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Season Stats