Publish date:
Colorado State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado State has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 2.8 points fewer than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 10.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 40.5-point total for this game is 6.9 points below the 47.4 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.
Colorado State Stats and Trends
- In Colorado State's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).
- This year, the Rams average just two more points per game (23.9) than the Cowboys give up (21.9).
- Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.
- The Rams collect 83 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (320.8).
- Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out over 320.8 yards.
- This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Wyoming's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This season the Cowboys put up just 0.6 more points per game (22) than the Rams surrender (21.4).
- When Wyoming scores more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams allow per matchup (312.1).
- When Wyoming churns out over 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Rams have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Colorado State
|Stats
|Wyoming
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
22
21.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.9
403.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
320.8
7
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
9