The Colorado State Rams (3-5, 0-0 MWC) and the Wyoming Cowboys (4-4, 0-0 MWC) square off to try to take home the Bronze Boot on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites. The point total for the game is set at 40.5.

Odds for Colorado State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 5.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 2.8 points fewer than the 43.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 10.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 40.5-point total for this game is 6.9 points below the 47.4 points per game average total in Cowboys games this season.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

In Colorado State's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rams have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in three chances).

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over on one of seven set point totals (14.3%).

This year, the Rams average just two more points per game (23.9) than the Cowboys give up (21.9).

Colorado State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.9 points.

The Rams collect 83 more yards per game (403.8) than the Cowboys allow per outing (320.8).

Colorado State is 2-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team churns out over 320.8 yards.

This year, the Rams have seven turnovers, two fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this season have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This season the Cowboys put up just 0.6 more points per game (22) than the Rams surrender (21.4).

When Wyoming scores more than 21.4 points, it is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect only 19.8 more yards per game (331.9) than the Rams allow per matchup (312.1).

When Wyoming churns out over 312.1 yards, the team is 1-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 14 times this season, five more turnovers than the Rams have forced (9).

Season Stats