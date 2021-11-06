Skip to main content
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kupp has 63 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 924 receiving yards (115.5 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 32.5% (90 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.
  • Kupp (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 34.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Titans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Kupp's 65 receiving yards total is 31.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (96.5).
  • Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.
  • The 283.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Kupp grabbed seven passes for 115 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
  • Kupp has put up 401 yards over his last three outings (133.7 per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 34 targets.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

90

32.5%

63

924

10

20

34.5%

Robert Woods

59

21.3%

38

458

4

14

24.1%

Van Jefferson

39

14.1%

24

392

3

5

8.6%

Tyler Higbee

36

13.0%

30

273

2

11

19.0%

