Before Cooper Kupp hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) square off against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kupp has 63 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 924 receiving yards (115.5 per game) plus 10 touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 32.5% (90 total) of his team's 277 passing attempts this season.

Kupp (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 34.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Kupp's 65 receiving yards total is 31.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (96.5).

Kupp caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.

The 283.5 passing yards the Titans give up per game makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Kupp grabbed seven passes for 115 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Kupp has put up 401 yards over his last three outings (133.7 per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 34 targets.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 90 32.5% 63 924 10 20 34.5% Robert Woods 59 21.3% 38 458 4 14 24.1% Van Jefferson 39 14.1% 24 392 3 5 8.6% Tyler Higbee 36 13.0% 30 273 2 11 19.0%

