Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) meet in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has rushed 64 times for a team-high 268 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has caught 32 passes for 333 yards (47.6 per game) with five TDs.

He has handled 64, or 38.8%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Patterson has averaged 2.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Saints, 31.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games against the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 79.4 yards per game.

This year the Saints are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball nine times.

He put up 37 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

During his last three games, Patterson has piled up 37 carries for 149 yards (49.7 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 14 balls for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 64 38.8% 268 2 10 45.5% 4.2 Mike Davis 75 45.5% 258 1 10 45.5% 3.4 Wayne Gallman 8 4.8% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 12 7.3% 29 0 2 9.1% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive