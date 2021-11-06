Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Cordarrelle Patterson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (3-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-2) meet in a Week 9 matchup between NFC South rivals at Caesars Superdome.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has rushed 64 times for a team-high 268 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 32 passes for 333 yards (47.6 per game) with five TDs.
  • He has handled 64, or 38.8%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Patterson has averaged 2.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Saints, 31.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games against the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 79.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Saints are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

  • Patterson put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball nine times.
  • He put up 37 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • During his last three games, Patterson has piled up 37 carries for 149 yards (49.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 14 balls for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

64

38.8%

268

2

10

45.5%

4.2

Mike Davis

75

45.5%

258

1

10

45.5%

3.4

Wayne Gallman

8

4.8%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

12

7.3%

29

0

2

9.1%

2.4

