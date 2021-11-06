Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has rushed 64 times for a team-high 268 yards (38.3 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has caught 32 passes for 333 yards (47.6 per game) with five TDs.
- He has handled 64, or 38.8%, of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Patterson has averaged 2.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Saints, 31.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games against the Saints Patterson has not run for a touchdown.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
- The Saints have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 79.4 yards per game.
- This year the Saints are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- Patterson put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Panthers, carrying the ball nine times.
- He put up 37 yards on five receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- During his last three games, Patterson has piled up 37 carries for 149 yards (49.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also caught 14 balls for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
64
38.8%
268
2
10
45.5%
4.2
Mike Davis
75
45.5%
258
1
10
45.5%
3.4
Wayne Gallman
8
4.8%
33
0
0
0.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
12
7.3%
29
0
2
9.1%
2.4
