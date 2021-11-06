Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has racked up 40 receptions for 579 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 62 times, and averages 72.4 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 22.3% of the 278 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
- Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The 293.0 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Football Team, Sutton was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 40 yards (20 yards per catch).
- Sutton has 202 receiving yards on 15 catches (23 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 67.3 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
62
22.3%
40
579
2
7
19.4%
Tim Patrick
42
15.1%
30
424
3
6
16.7%
Noah Fant
53
19.1%
37
320
3
9
25.0%
Melvin Gordon III
22
7.9%
18
148
2
3
8.3%
