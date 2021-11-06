Courtland Sutton has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Sutton's Denver Broncos (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has racked up 40 receptions for 579 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 62 times, and averages 72.4 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 22.3% of the 278 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The 293.0 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Sutton was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 40 yards (20 yards per catch).

Sutton has 202 receiving yards on 15 catches (23 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 67.3 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 62 22.3% 40 579 2 7 19.4% Tim Patrick 42 15.1% 30 424 3 6 16.7% Noah Fant 53 19.1% 37 320 3 9 25.0% Melvin Gordon III 22 7.9% 18 148 2 3 8.3%

