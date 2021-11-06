Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Denver vs. Dallas

Author:

Courtland Sutton has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Sutton's Denver Broncos (4-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has racked up 40 receptions for 579 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 62 times, and averages 72.4 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 22.3% of the 278 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.
  • Sutton (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 59.7% passing plays and 40.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sutton's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The 293.0 yards per game the Cowboys are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked 17th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Sutton was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 40 yards (20 yards per catch).
  • Sutton has 202 receiving yards on 15 catches (23 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 67.3 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

62

22.3%

40

579

2

7

19.4%

Tim Patrick

42

15.1%

30

424

3

6

16.7%

Noah Fant

53

19.1%

37

320

3

9

25.0%

Melvin Gordon III

22

7.9%

18

148

2

3

8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive