Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Prescott has racked up 1,813 passing yards (259.0 per game) while going 158-for-216 (73.1% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has tacked on 70 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Denver
- Prescott's 238 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos are 43.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Broncos.
- The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Prescott did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Vikings.
- Prescott has put up 747 passing yards (249.0 ypg) on 58-of-83 with six touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
57
22.1%
39
609
4
5
14.3%
Amari Cooper
56
21.7%
38
495
5
9
25.7%
Dalton Schultz
44
17.1%
33
370
3
4
11.4%
