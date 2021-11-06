Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-1) and the Denver Broncos (4-4) square off in a Week 9 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Prescott has racked up 1,813 passing yards (259.0 per game) while going 158-for-216 (73.1% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has tacked on 70 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 10.0 yards per game.

The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Denver

Prescott's 238 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos are 43.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Broncos.

The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Prescott did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Vikings.

Prescott has put up 747 passing yards (249.0 ypg) on 58-of-83 with six touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 57 22.1% 39 609 4 5 14.3% Amari Cooper 56 21.7% 38 495 5 9 25.7% Dalton Schultz 44 17.1% 33 370 3 4 11.4%

