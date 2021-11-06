Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver

Author:

Before Dak Prescott hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-1) and the Denver Broncos (4-4) square off in a Week 9 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Prescott has racked up 1,813 passing yards (259.0 per game) while going 158-for-216 (73.1% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 70 rushing yards on 22 carries, averaging 10.0 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Prescott accounts for 44.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 216 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Prescott's 238 passing yards in one matchup against the Broncos are 43.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Broncos.
  • The 240.5 passing yards the Broncos allow per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have given up nine passing TDs this season (1.1 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Prescott did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Vikings.
  • Prescott has put up 747 passing yards (249.0 ypg) on 58-of-83 with six touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

57

22.1%

39

609

4

5

14.3%

Amari Cooper

56

21.7%

38

495

5

9

25.7%

Dalton Schultz

44

17.1%

33

370

3

4

11.4%

