Oddsmakers project the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) will keep their six-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 10 points in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in five of seven games this season.

Denver's games have gone over 49 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 40.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has seven wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Dallas has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 32.1 points per game, 15.0 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.1).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.

The Cowboys collect 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per outing.

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 325.8 yards.

This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (8).

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Denver's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This season the Broncos score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).

Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (366.4).

Denver is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 366.4 yards.

The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Dallas is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.

In three home games this year, Dallas has gone over the total every time.

The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (49).

Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in four road games, Denver has gone over the total once.

Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

