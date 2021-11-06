Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Oddsmakers project the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) will keep their six-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 10 points in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (4-4) on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 49 points.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points in five of seven games this season.
  • Denver's games have gone over 49 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 40.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.9 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.9 PPG average total in Broncos games this season is 6.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas has seven wins against the spread in seven games this year.
  • Dallas has gone over the point total in 71.4% of its opportunities this year (five times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys score 32.1 points per game, 15.0 more than the Broncos give up per outing (17.1).
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 17.1 points.
  • The Cowboys collect 454.9 yards per game, 129.1 more yards than the 325.8 the Broncos allow per outing.
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team churns out over 325.8 yards.
  • This year, the Cowboys have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Broncos' takeaways (8).
  • Denver has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • Denver's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).
  • This season the Broncos score 3.5 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Cowboys allow (23.1).
  • Denver is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team puts up more than 23.1 points.
  • The Broncos rack up 28.1 fewer yards per game (338.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (366.4).
  • Denver is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 366.4 yards.
  • The Broncos have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Dallas is 3-0 overall and 3-0 against the spread.
  • In three home games this year, Dallas has gone over the total every time.
  • The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.8 points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (49).
  • Denver is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • This year, in four road games, Denver has gone over the total once.
  • Broncos away games this season average 41.9 total points, 7.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

