Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goedert's stat line reveals 24 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 44.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.
- Goedert has been the target of 31 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
- Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers are allowing 216.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Chargers have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Goedert caught six passes for 72 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Over his last three games, Goedert has caught nine passes on 12 targets for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per game.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Jalen Reagor
32
12.4%
20
165
2
2
5.7%
