November 6, 2021
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Dallas Goedert before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goedert's stat line reveals 24 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 44.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.
  • Goedert has been the target of 31 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.
  • Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers are allowing 216.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chargers have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Goedert caught six passes for 72 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Over his last three games, Goedert has caught nine passes on 12 targets for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

Powered By Data Skrive