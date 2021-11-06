There will be player prop bet markets available for Dallas Goedert before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Goedert's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goedert's stat line reveals 24 catches for 358 yards and two touchdowns. He puts up 44.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 31 times.

Goedert has been the target of 31 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 12.0% of the target share.

Goedert has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 55.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers are allowing 216.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Chargers have given up nine passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Goedert caught six passes for 72 yards while being targeted seven times.

Over his last three games, Goedert has caught nine passes on 12 targets for 142 yards, averaging 47.3 yards per game.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

