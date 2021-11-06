Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Minnesota vs. Baltimore
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 98 times for 444 yards (63.4 per game), with two touchdowns.
- And he has added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game).
- He has handled 98, or 50.5%, of his team's 194 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- The Ravens have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 86.1 yards per game.
- The Ravens have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Cook put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Cook has racked up 218 yards (72.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
98
50.5%
444
2
11
45.8%
4.5
Alexander Mattison
70
36.1%
273
0
10
41.7%
3.9
Kirk Cousins
11
5.7%
75
0
1
4.2%
6.8
C.J. Ham
6
3.1%
34
0
2
8.3%
5.7
