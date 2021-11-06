Before placing any wagers on Dalvin Cook's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) hit the field in Week 9 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Cook, has carried the ball 98 times for 444 yards (63.4 per game), with two touchdowns.

And he has added 12 catches for 73 yards (10.4 per game).

He has handled 98, or 50.5%, of his team's 194 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.7% of the time while running the ball 41.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

The Ravens have the NFL's fourth-ranked defense against the run, giving up 86.1 yards per game.

The Ravens have conceded eight rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cowboys, carrying the ball 18 times (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Cook has racked up 218 yards (72.7 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 98 50.5% 444 2 11 45.8% 4.5 Alexander Mattison 70 36.1% 273 0 10 41.7% 3.9 Kirk Cousins 11 5.7% 75 0 1 4.2% 6.8 C.J. Ham 6 3.1% 34 0 2 8.3% 5.7

