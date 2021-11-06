There will be player prop bet markets available for Damien Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (4-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (4-4) in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris' team-high 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) have come on 118 carries, with six touchdowns.

And he has caught 10 passes for 60 yards (7.5 per game).

He has handled 118, or 57.0%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.

The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers allow 106.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.

The Patriots are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Harris carried the ball 23 times for 80 yards and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Harris has run for 287 yards on 55 carries (95.7 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 118 57.0% 517 6 25 56.8% 4.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 25 12.1% 74 1 6 13.6% 3.0 Mac Jones 17 8.2% 55 0 2 4.5% 3.2 Brandon Bolden 14 6.8% 54 0 4 9.1% 3.9

Powered By Data Skrive