Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New England vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Damien Harris before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris and the New England Patriots (4-4) take on the Carolina Panthers (4-4) in Week 9 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris' team-high 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) have come on 118 carries, with six touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 10 passes for 60 yards (7.5 per game).
  • He has handled 118, or 57.0%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers allow 106.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Patriots are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Harris carried the ball 23 times for 80 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Harris has run for 287 yards on 55 carries (95.7 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

118

57.0%

517

6

25

56.8%

4.4

Rhamondre Stevenson

25

12.1%

74

1

6

13.6%

3.0

Mac Jones

17

8.2%

55

0

2

4.5%

3.2

Brandon Bolden

14

6.8%

54

0

4

9.1%

3.9

Powered By Data Skrive