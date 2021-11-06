Publish date:
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New England vs. Carolina
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris' team-high 517 rushing yards (64.6 per game) have come on 118 carries, with six touchdowns.
- And he has caught 10 passes for 60 yards (7.5 per game).
- He has handled 118, or 57.0%, of his team's 207 rushing attempts this season.
- The Patriots, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the ball 41.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers allow 106.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense.
- The Patriots are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Chargers, Harris carried the ball 23 times for 80 yards and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Harris has run for 287 yards on 55 carries (95.7 ypg), with four touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
118
57.0%
517
6
25
56.8%
4.4
Rhamondre Stevenson
25
12.1%
74
1
6
13.6%
3.0
Mac Jones
17
8.2%
55
0
2
4.5%
3.2
Brandon Bolden
14
6.8%
54
0
4
9.1%
3.9
