In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Daniel Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jones' New York Giants (2-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 1,949 passing yards (243.6 ypg) to lead New York, completing 64.1% of his throws and tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 46 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.

The Giants have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Jones accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 273 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

This week Jones will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.6 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Jones went 22-for-32 (68.8 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

He tacked on five carries for 12 yards.

Jones has thrown for 667 yards while completing 63.8% of his passes (74-of-116), with three touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (222.3 per game).

He also has 44 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 14.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 35 11.6% 27 343 0 3 7.7% Sterling Shepard 43 14.3% 32 324 1 9 23.1% Kenny Golladay 29 9.6% 17 282 0 1 2.6%

