Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Daniel Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Jones' New York Giants (2-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 1,949 passing yards (243.6 ypg) to lead New York, completing 64.1% of his throws and tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 46 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
  • The Giants have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Jones accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 273 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • This week Jones will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.6 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Jones went 22-for-32 (68.8 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He tacked on five carries for 12 yards.
  • Jones has thrown for 667 yards while completing 63.8% of his passes (74-of-116), with three touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (222.3 per game).
  • He also has 44 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 14.7 yards per game.

Jones' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kadarius Toney

35

11.6%

27

343

0

3

7.7%

Sterling Shepard

43

14.3%

32

324

1

9

23.1%

Kenny Golladay

29

9.6%

17

282

0

1

2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive