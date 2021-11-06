Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has 1,949 passing yards (243.6 ypg) to lead New York, completing 64.1% of his throws and tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 46 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
- The Giants have run 61.4% passing plays and 38.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
- Jones accounts for 44.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 33 of his 273 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- This week Jones will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (236.6 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Jones went 22-for-32 (68.8 percent) for 222 yards, while throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- He tacked on five carries for 12 yards.
- Jones has thrown for 667 yards while completing 63.8% of his passes (74-of-116), with three touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (222.3 per game).
- He also has 44 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 14.7 yards per game.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kadarius Toney
35
11.6%
27
343
0
3
7.7%
Sterling Shepard
43
14.3%
32
324
1
9
23.1%
Kenny Golladay
29
9.6%
17
282
0
1
2.6%
