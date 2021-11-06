Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading the Bears with 409 receiving yards (51.1 ypg) plus one touchdown.
- Mooney has been the target of 25.5% (53 total) of his team's 208 passing attempts this season.
- Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have run 46.4% passing plays and 53.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 256.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Steelers have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mooney caught six passes for 64 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three outings, Mooney has put up 49.3 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 22 targets.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
53
25.5%
33
409
1
3
13.6%
Allen Robinson II
44
21.2%
26
271
1
4
18.2%
Cole Kmet
36
17.3%
22
197
0
5
22.7%
Marquise Goodwin
20
9.6%
11
123
0
1
4.5%
