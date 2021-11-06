Before Darnell Mooney hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-5) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading the Bears with 409 receiving yards (51.1 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Mooney has been the target of 25.5% (53 total) of his team's 208 passing attempts this season.

Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have run 46.4% passing plays and 53.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 256.3 yards per game through the air.

The Steelers have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mooney caught six passes for 64 yards while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three outings, Mooney has put up 49.3 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 53 25.5% 33 409 1 3 13.6% Allen Robinson II 44 21.2% 26 271 1 4 18.2% Cole Kmet 36 17.3% 22 197 0 5 22.7% Marquise Goodwin 20 9.6% 11 123 0 1 4.5%

