November 6, 2021
BETTING
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Chicago vs. Pittsburgh

Before Darnell Mooney hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-5) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) in Week 9 at Heinz Field.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has been targeted 53 times and has 33 catches, leading the Bears with 409 receiving yards (51.1 ypg) plus one touchdown.
  • Mooney has been the target of 25.5% (53 total) of his team's 208 passing attempts this season.
  • Mooney (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 22 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have run 46.4% passing plays and 53.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • The Steelers have the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 256.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Steelers have allowed 11 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Mooney caught six passes for 64 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three outings, Mooney has put up 49.3 yards per game with one touchdown, reeling in 13 passes on 22 targets.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

53

25.5%

33

409

1

3

13.6%

Allen Robinson II

44

21.2%

26

271

1

4

18.2%

Cole Kmet

36

17.3%

22

197

0

5

22.7%

Marquise Goodwin

20

9.6%

11

123

0

1

4.5%

