November 6, 2021
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 230 rushing yards on 65 carries (28.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 20.4 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 163 yards.
  • He has received 65 of his team's 194 carries this season (33.5%).
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his lone career matchups, Williams notched 10 rushing yards versus the Packers, 38.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.
  • Conceding 115.0 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Williams ran for 49 yards on 13 carries.
  • He also caught six passes for 61 yards.
  • Williams has run for 131 yards on 39 carries (43.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
  • He also has 12 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

65

33.5%

230

4

11

36.7%

3.5

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

65

33.5%

304

0

5

16.7%

4.7

Patrick Mahomes II

35

18.0%

229

1

7

23.3%

6.5

Tyreek Hill

5

2.6%

63

0

1

3.3%

12.6

Powered By Data Skrive