Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Kansas City vs. Green Bay
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 230 rushing yards on 65 carries (28.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 20.4 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 163 yards.
- He has received 65 of his team's 194 carries this season (33.5%).
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his lone career matchups, Williams notched 10 rushing yards versus the Packers, 38.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.
- Conceding 115.0 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Williams ran for 49 yards on 13 carries.
- He also caught six passes for 61 yards.
- Williams has run for 131 yards on 39 carries (43.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
- He also has 12 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game).
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
65
33.5%
230
4
11
36.7%
3.5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
65
33.5%
304
0
5
16.7%
4.7
Patrick Mahomes II
35
18.0%
229
1
7
23.3%
6.5
Tyreek Hill
5
2.6%
63
0
1
3.3%
12.6
