Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darrel Williams, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) hit the field against the Green Bay Packers (7-1) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 230 rushing yards on 65 carries (28.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns.

He also averages 20.4 receiving yards per game, catching 19 passes for 163 yards.

He has received 65 of his team's 194 carries this season (33.5%).

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his lone career matchups, Williams notched 10 rushing yards versus the Packers, 38.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Packers.

Conceding 115.0 rushing yards per game, the Packers have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league.

Williams and the Chiefs will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Williams ran for 49 yards on 13 carries.

He also caught six passes for 61 yards.

Williams has run for 131 yards on 39 carries (43.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

He also has 12 catches for 118 yards (39.3 per game).

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 65 33.5% 230 4 11 36.7% 3.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 65 33.5% 304 0 5 16.7% 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II 35 18.0% 229 1 7 23.3% 6.5 Tyreek Hill 5 2.6% 63 0 1 3.3% 12.6

