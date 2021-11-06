Before placing any wagers on Darrell Henderson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has rushed for a team-leading 507 yards on 110 attempts (63.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also added 16 catches for 141 yards (17.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 110 of his team's 212 carries this season (51.9%).

The Rams have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Henderson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 100.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Texans, Henderson carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Henderson also added three yards on one reception and scored one receiving TD.

Henderson has 213 rushing yards (71.0 ypg) on 50 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.

He's also tacked on six catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 110 51.9% 507 5 22 50.0% 4.6 Sony Michel 65 30.7% 251 1 13 29.5% 3.9 Robert Woods 7 3.3% 40 1 2 4.5% 5.7 Matthew Stafford 20 9.4% 24 0 6 13.6% 1.2

