November 6, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee

Before placing any wagers on Darrell Henderson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) take the field against the Tennessee Titans (6-2) in Week 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has rushed for a team-leading 507 yards on 110 attempts (63.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also added 16 catches for 141 yards (17.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 110 of his team's 212 carries this season (51.9%).
  • The Rams have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Henderson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 100.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Texans, Henderson carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Henderson also added three yards on one reception and scored one receiving TD.
  • Henderson has 213 rushing yards (71.0 ypg) on 50 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on six catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

110

51.9%

507

5

22

50.0%

4.6

Sony Michel

65

30.7%

251

1

13

29.5%

3.9

Robert Woods

7

3.3%

40

1

2

4.5%

5.7

Matthew Stafford

20

9.4%

24

0

6

13.6%

1.2

