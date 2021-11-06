Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Los Angeles vs. Tennessee
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has rushed for a team-leading 507 yards on 110 attempts (63.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also added 16 catches for 141 yards (17.6 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 110 of his team's 212 carries this season (51.9%).
- The Rams have called a pass in 56.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Henderson will go up against a Titans squad that allows 100.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- Henderson and the Rams will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Texans, Henderson carried the ball 14 times for 90 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Henderson also added three yards on one reception and scored one receiving TD.
- Henderson has 213 rushing yards (71.0 ypg) on 50 carries with two touchdowns in his last three games.
- He's also tacked on six catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
110
51.9%
507
5
22
50.0%
4.6
Sony Michel
65
30.7%
251
1
13
29.5%
3.9
Robert Woods
7
3.3%
40
1
2
4.5%
5.7
Matthew Stafford
20
9.4%
24
0
6
13.6%
1.2
