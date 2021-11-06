Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Darren Waller ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) square off against the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has hauled in 33 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 54.0 receiving yards.

So far this season, 19.9% of the 266 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Waller totaled zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 59.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 259.1 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Waller did not record a catch in Week 7 versus the Eagles.

Waller's nine catches (13 targets) have netted him 104 yards (34.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 53 19.9% 33 378 2 7 20.0% Hunter Renfrow 51 19.2% 38 399 2 7 20.0% Bryan Edwards 31 11.7% 18 346 1 4 11.4% Kenyan Drake 23 8.6% 18 187 1 3 8.6%

