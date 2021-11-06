Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has hauled in 33 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 54.0 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 19.9% of the 266 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Waller totaled zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 59.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The 259.1 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Giants have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Waller did not record a catch in Week 7 versus the Eagles.
- Waller's nine catches (13 targets) have netted him 104 yards (34.7 ypg) over his last three games.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
53
19.9%
33
378
2
7
20.0%
Hunter Renfrow
51
19.2%
38
399
2
7
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
31
11.7%
18
346
1
4
11.4%
Kenyan Drake
23
8.6%
18
187
1
3
8.6%
