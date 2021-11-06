Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop betting options for Darren Waller ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Waller's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) square off against the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has hauled in 33 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 53 times and averages 54.0 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 19.9% of the 266 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • Waller has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Waller totaled zero receiving yards in only career matchup, 59.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Giants.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The 259.1 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Waller did not record a catch in Week 7 versus the Eagles.
  • Waller's nine catches (13 targets) have netted him 104 yards (34.7 ypg) over his last three games.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

53

19.9%

33

378

2

7

20.0%

Hunter Renfrow

51

19.2%

38

399

2

7

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

31

11.7%

18

346

1

4

11.4%

Kenyan Drake

23

8.6%

18

187

1

3

8.6%

