Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has hauled in 52 receptions for 744 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 93.0 receiving yards per game.
- Adams has been the target of 27.5% (73 total) of his team's 265 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Adams' zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are equal to his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
- The 280.1 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Adams did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
- Adams has racked up 165 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 12 targets over his last three games.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
73
27.5%
52
744
3
10
19.6%
Aaron Jones
39
14.7%
33
237
4
10
19.6%
Robert Tonyan
29
10.9%
18
204
2
4
7.8%
Randall Cobb
23
8.7%
17
194
4
8
15.7%
