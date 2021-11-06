Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Green Bay vs. Kansas City

Author:

Davante Adams will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams has hauled in 52 receptions for 744 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 93.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Adams has been the target of 27.5% (73 total) of his team's 265 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Adams' zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are equal to his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.
  • The 280.1 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Adams did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
  • Adams has racked up 165 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 12 targets over his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

73

27.5%

52

744

3

10

19.6%

Aaron Jones

39

14.7%

33

237

4

10

19.6%

Robert Tonyan

29

10.9%

18

204

2

4

7.8%

Randall Cobb

23

8.7%

17

194

4

8

15.7%

