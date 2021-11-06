Davante Adams will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Adams and the Green Bay Packers (7-1) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-4) in Week 9 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has hauled in 52 receptions for 744 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 93.0 receiving yards per game.

Adams has been the target of 27.5% (73 total) of his team's 265 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Adams has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the ball 43.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Adams' zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Chiefs are equal to his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chiefs.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Chiefs date back to 2016.

The 280.1 yards per game the Chiefs are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 22nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Adams did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.

Adams has racked up 165 receiving yards (55.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 12 targets over his last three games.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 73 27.5% 52 744 3 10 19.6% Aaron Jones 39 14.7% 33 237 4 10 19.6% Robert Tonyan 29 10.9% 18 204 2 4 7.8% Randall Cobb 23 8.7% 17 194 4 8 15.7%

