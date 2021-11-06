Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-7) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has rushed for a team-leading 108 yards on 29 attempts (13.5 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.

He also has 20 receptions for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and one TD.

He has received 29 of his team's 186 carries this season (15.6%).

The Texans have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Miami

In his lone career matchup against the Dolphins, Johnson put up 80 rushing yards, 60.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.

The Dolphins give up 115.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Rams, Johnson racked up four yards on two carries.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 36 yards (12.0 per game) on 11 carries.

He's also caught seven passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 29 15.6% 108 0 1 4.8% 3.7 Phillip Lindsay 41 22.0% 105 1 2 9.5% 2.6 Tyrod Taylor 5 2.7% 55 1 2 9.5% 11.0 Rex Burkhead 5 2.7% 20 1 1 4.8% 4.0

Powered By Data Skrive