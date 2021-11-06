Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Houston vs. Miami

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Johnson and the Houston Texans (1-7) hit the field against the Miami Dolphins (1-7) in Week 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has rushed for a team-leading 108 yards on 29 attempts (13.5 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.
  • He also has 20 receptions for 153 yards (19.1 per game) and one TD.
  • He has received 29 of his team's 186 carries this season (15.6%).
  • The Texans have called a pass in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Miami

  • In his lone career matchup against the Dolphins, Johnson put up 80 rushing yards, 60.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Dolphins date back to 2016.
  • The Dolphins give up 115.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
  • Johnson and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 24th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Rams, Johnson racked up four yards on two carries.
  • Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 36 yards (12.0 per game) on 11 carries.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

29

15.6%

108

0

1

4.8%

3.7

Phillip Lindsay

41

22.0%

105

1

2

9.5%

2.6

Tyrod Taylor

5

2.7%

55

1

2

9.5%

11.0

Rex Burkhead

5

2.7%

20

1

1

4.8%

4.0

Powered By Data Skrive