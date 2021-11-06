There will be player prop bets available for Deonte Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 9 when Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has totaled 271 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 23 targets this year.

So far this season, 11.9% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.

The Saints have thrown the football in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Harris has averaged 0.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Falcons, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

The 244.0 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Harris was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 35 yards.

Harris has grabbed four passes (on eight targets) for 107 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 23 11.9% 15 271 2 1 3.1% Marquez Callaway 33 17.0% 19 284 3 4 12.5% Alvin Kamara 37 19.1% 28 256 4 7 21.9% Adam Trautman 19 9.8% 11 104 0 5 15.6%

