Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has totaled 271 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 23 targets this year.
- So far this season, 11.9% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
- The Saints have thrown the football in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Harris has averaged 0.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Falcons, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- The 244.0 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Harris was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 35 yards.
- Harris has grabbed four passes (on eight targets) for 107 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
23
11.9%
15
271
2
1
3.1%
Marquez Callaway
33
17.0%
19
284
3
4
12.5%
Alvin Kamara
37
19.1%
28
256
4
7
21.9%
Adam Trautman
19
9.8%
11
104
0
5
15.6%
