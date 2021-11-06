Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Deonte Harris ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals square off in Week 9 when Harris' New Orleans Saints (5-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has totaled 271 receiving yards (38.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 23 targets this year.
  • So far this season, 11.9% of the 194 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
  • The Saints have thrown the football in 47.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 53.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Harris has averaged 0.5 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups against the Falcons, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • The 244.0 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons have given up 15 passing TDs this season (2.1 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Harris was targeted seven times and racked up three catches for 35 yards.
  • Harris has grabbed four passes (on eight targets) for 107 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

23

11.9%

15

271

2

1

3.1%

Marquez Callaway

33

17.0%

19

284

3

4

12.5%

Alvin Kamara

37

19.1%

28

256

4

7

21.9%

Adam Trautman

19

9.8%

11

104

0

5

15.6%

