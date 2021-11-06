Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,269 passing yards (324.1 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage (180-for-266), tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 29 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 20 carries.

The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Carr has attempted 35 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. New York

Carr threw for 287 passing yards one matchup against the Giants, 12.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 259.1 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Carr racked up 323 yards while completing 91.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.

Carr has racked up 870 passing yards (290.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage this year (71-of-96) while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 51 19.2% 38 399 2 7 20.0% Darren Waller 53 19.9% 33 378 2 7 20.0% Bryan Edwards 31 11.7% 18 346 1 4 11.4%

