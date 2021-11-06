Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,269 passing yards (324.1 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage (180-for-266), tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 29 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 20 carries.
- The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
- Carr has attempted 35 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. New York
- Carr threw for 287 passing yards one matchup against the Giants, 12.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The 259.1 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Carr racked up 323 yards while completing 91.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Carr has racked up 870 passing yards (290.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage this year (71-of-96) while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
51
19.2%
38
399
2
7
20.0%
Darren Waller
53
19.9%
33
378
2
7
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
31
11.7%
18
346
1
4
11.4%
