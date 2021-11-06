Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Derek Carr ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) and the New York Giants (2-6) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr leads Las Vegas with 2,269 passing yards (324.1 per game) and has a 67.7% completion percentage (180-for-266), tossing 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 29 rushing yards (4.1 ypg) on 20 carries.
  • The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.
  • Carr has attempted 35 of his 266 passes in the red zone, accounting for 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. New York

  • Carr threw for 287 passing yards one matchup against the Giants, 12.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Carr threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Giants.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The 259.1 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 22nd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Carr racked up 323 yards while completing 91.2% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Carr has racked up 870 passing yards (290.0 per game) and has a 74% completion percentage this year (71-of-96) while throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

51

19.2%

38

399

2

7

20.0%

Darren Waller

53

19.9%

33

378

2

7

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

31

11.7%

18

346

1

4

11.4%

Powered By Data Skrive