Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith has reeled in 33 passes and leads his team with 421 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 52.6 yards per game.
- Smith has been the target of 56 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
- Smith (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the ball 44.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Smith reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
- Over his last three games, Smith has eight receptions (16 targets) for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
56
21.6%
33
421
1
2
5.7%
Quez Watkins
28
10.8%
20
366
0
4
11.4%
Dallas Goedert
31
12.0%
24
358
2
5
14.3%
Jalen Reagor
32
12.4%
20
165
2
2
5.7%
