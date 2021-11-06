Before Devonta Smith hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith has reeled in 33 passes and leads his team with 421 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 52.6 yards per game.

Smith has been the target of 56 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.

Smith (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the ball 44.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Smith reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Over his last three games, Smith has eight receptions (16 targets) for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 56 21.6% 33 421 1 2 5.7% Quez Watkins 28 10.8% 20 366 0 4 11.4% Dallas Goedert 31 12.0% 24 358 2 5 14.3% Jalen Reagor 32 12.4% 20 165 2 2 5.7%

