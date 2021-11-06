Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Devonta Smith hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Smith's Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) hit the field in a Week 9 matchup from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith has reeled in 33 passes and leads his team with 421 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 52.6 yards per game.
  • Smith has been the target of 56 of his team's 259 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
  • Smith (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 5.7% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.2% of the time while running the ball 44.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The 216.7 passing yards the Chargers give up per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Smith reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three games, Smith has eight receptions (16 targets) for 107 yards, averaging 35.7 yards per game.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

56

21.6%

33

421

1

2

5.7%

Quez Watkins

28

10.8%

20

366

0

4

11.4%

Dallas Goedert

31

12.0%

24

358

2

5

14.3%

Jalen Reagor

32

12.4%

20

165

2

2

5.7%

