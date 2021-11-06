Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Booker has rushed for 216 yards on 64 carries (27.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 17 passes for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 189 times this season, and he's handled 64 of those attempts (33.9%).
- The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Booker will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 131.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Booker ran for 60 yards on 15 carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
- He also reeled in five passes for 65 yards.
- During his last three games, Booker has 152 rushing yards (50.7 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
- Booker has caught 11 passes for 108 yards (36.0 ypg).
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
64
33.9%
216
2
13
36.1%
3.4
Daniel Jones
46
24.3%
241
2
9
25.0%
5.2
Saquon Barkley
54
28.6%
195
2
10
27.8%
3.6
Elijhaa Penny
17
9.0%
54
1
2
5.6%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive