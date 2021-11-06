Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - New York vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Devontae Booker before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Booker and the New York Giants (2-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Booker has rushed for 216 yards on 64 carries (27.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 189 times this season, and he's handled 64 of those attempts (33.9%).
  • The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Booker will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 131.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Booker ran for 60 yards on 15 carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • He also reeled in five passes for 65 yards.
  • During his last three games, Booker has 152 rushing yards (50.7 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.
  • Booker has caught 11 passes for 108 yards (36.0 ypg).

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

64

33.9%

216

2

13

36.1%

3.4

Daniel Jones

46

24.3%

241

2

9

25.0%

5.2

Saquon Barkley

54

28.6%

195

2

10

27.8%

3.6

Elijhaa Penny

17

9.0%

54

1

2

5.6%

3.2

