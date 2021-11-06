There will be player prop bet markets available for Devontae Booker before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Booker and the New York Giants (2-6) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) in Week 9 at MetLife Stadium.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Booker has rushed for 216 yards on 64 carries (27.0 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 17 passes for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 189 times this season, and he's handled 64 of those attempts (33.9%).

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Booker will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 131.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

Booker and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Booker ran for 60 yards on 15 carries (averaging four yards per attempt).

He also reeled in five passes for 65 yards.

During his last three games, Booker has 152 rushing yards (50.7 per game) on 41 carries with one touchdown.

Booker has caught 11 passes for 108 yards (36.0 ypg).

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 64 33.9% 216 2 13 36.1% 3.4 Daniel Jones 46 24.3% 241 2 9 25.0% 5.2 Saquon Barkley 54 28.6% 195 2 10 27.8% 3.6 Elijhaa Penny 17 9.0% 54 1 2 5.6% 3.2

