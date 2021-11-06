Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 40 catches (63 targets) and paces the Steelers with 474 receiving yards (67.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • Johnson has been the target of 23.3% (63 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
  • Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The 252.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught six passes for 98 yards (16.3 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times.
  • Johnson has recorded 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 balls on 28 targets during his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

63

23.3%

40

474

3

6

18.2%

Chase Claypool

47

17.4%

26

403

1

5

15.2%

Najee Harris

49

18.1%

37

273

2

10

30.3%

Pat Freiermuth

27

10.0%

22

202

2

5

15.2%

