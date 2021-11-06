Publish date:
Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Pittsburgh vs. Chicago
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 40 catches (63 targets) and paces the Steelers with 474 receiving yards (67.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- Johnson has been the target of 23.3% (63 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.
- Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The 252.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught six passes for 98 yards (16.3 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times.
- Johnson has recorded 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 balls on 28 targets during his last three games.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
63
23.3%
40
474
3
6
18.2%
Chase Claypool
47
17.4%
26
403
1
5
15.2%
Najee Harris
49
18.1%
37
273
2
10
30.3%
Pat Freiermuth
27
10.0%
22
202
2
5
15.2%
