Before placing any bets on Diontae Johnson's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 9 matchup sees Johnson's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) take the field against the Chicago Bears (3-5) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 40 catches (63 targets) and paces the Steelers with 474 receiving yards (67.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

Johnson has been the target of 23.3% (63 total) of his team's 270 passing attempts this season.

Johnson has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 252.8 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Browns, Johnson caught six passes for 98 yards (16.3 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times.

Johnson has recorded 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 17 balls on 28 targets during his last three games.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 63 23.3% 40 474 3 6 18.2% Chase Claypool 47 17.4% 26 403 1 5 15.2% Najee Harris 49 18.1% 37 273 2 10 30.3% Pat Freiermuth 27 10.0% 22 202 2 5 15.2%

