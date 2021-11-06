The East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in matchup between AAC rivals at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Temple is a 16-point underdog. The point total is 52.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 57.1% of Temple's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

Saturday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.

The 62.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.9 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Pirates games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 54.4 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

Against the spread, East Carolina is 5-3-0 this year.

The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Pirates score 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls allow (35.8).

When East Carolina scores more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls allow per matchup (382.8).

In games that East Carolina picks up more than 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Owls have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for East Carolina at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This year, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Owls average 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates give up (26.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.6 points.

The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).

This season the Owls have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (18).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats