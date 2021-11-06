Publish date:
East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 57.1% of Temple's games (4/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- Saturday's total is 3.6 points higher than the combined 48.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 62.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.9 more than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Pirates games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 6.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 54.4 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, East Carolina is 5-3-0 this year.
- The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 16 points or more.
- East Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Pirates score 7.0 fewer points per game (28.8) than the Owls allow (35.8).
- When East Carolina scores more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Pirates rack up 42.6 more yards per game (425.4) than the Owls allow per matchup (382.8).
- In games that East Carolina picks up more than 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Owls have forced (9).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has two wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This year, the Owls are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 16 points or more.
- Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Owls average 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates give up (26.6).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.6 points.
- The Owls average 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).
- This season the Owls have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Pirates have takeaways (18).
Season Stats
|East Carolina
|Stats
|Temple
28.8
Avg. Points Scored
20.1
26.6
Avg. Points Allowed
35.8
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
321.6
425.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
382.8
16
Giveaways
14
18
Takeaways
9