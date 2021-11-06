Bookmakers have posted player props for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (4-4) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 571 yards on 118 attempts (81.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He has tacked on 20 catches for 128 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 118 of his team's 218 carries this season (54.1%).

The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Denver

Elliott's eight rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Broncos are 67.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Broncos.

The Broncos allow 100.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

Elliott put together a 50-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 16 times.

He also caught four passes for 23 yards.

Elliott has 229 yards on 54 carries (76.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also added 13 catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 118 54.1% 571 5 19 48.7% 4.8 Tony Pollard 68 31.2% 392 1 9 23.1% 5.8 Dak Prescott 22 10.1% 70 0 9 23.1% 3.2 CeeDee Lamb 4 1.8% 18 0 2 5.1% 4.5

Powered By Data Skrive