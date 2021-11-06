Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver

Author:

Bookmakers have posted player props for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (6-1) square off against the Denver Broncos (4-4) in Week 9 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 571 yards on 118 attempts (81.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 20 catches for 128 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 118 of his team's 218 carries this season (54.1%).
  • The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Elliott's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Elliott's eight rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Broncos are 67.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Broncos.
  • The Broncos allow 100.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
  • Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).

Recent Performances

  • Elliott put together a 50-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 16 times.
  • He also caught four passes for 23 yards.
  • Elliott has 229 yards on 54 carries (76.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also added 13 catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

118

54.1%

571

5

19

48.7%

4.8

Tony Pollard

68

31.2%

392

1

9

23.1%

5.8

Dak Prescott

22

10.1%

70

0

9

23.1%

3.2

CeeDee Lamb

4

1.8%

18

0

2

5.1%

4.5

Powered By Data Skrive