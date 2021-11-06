Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Dallas vs. Denver
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 571 yards on 118 attempts (81.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 20 catches for 128 yards (18.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 118 of his team's 218 carries this season (54.1%).
- The Cowboys have run 54.2% passing plays and 45.8% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Denver
- Elliott's eight rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Broncos are 67.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Broncos.
- The Broncos allow 100.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
- Elliott and the Cowboys will face off against the NFL's eighth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (six).
Recent Performances
- Elliott put together a 50-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Vikings, carrying the ball 16 times.
- He also caught four passes for 23 yards.
- Elliott has 229 yards on 54 carries (76.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also added 13 catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
118
54.1%
571
5
19
48.7%
4.8
Tony Pollard
68
31.2%
392
1
9
23.1%
5.8
Dak Prescott
22
10.1%
70
0
9
23.1%
3.2
CeeDee Lamb
4
1.8%
18
0
2
5.1%
4.5
