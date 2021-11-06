Two of the nation's best passing defenses meet when the Florida Gators (4-4, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 22nd-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-4, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 12 passing defense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Gators are heavy, 20.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 52.

Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in four of eight games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of South Carolina's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.

Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 52 over/under in this game is 2.1 points higher than the 49.9 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Gators have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Gators rack up 6.5 more points per game (31) than the Gamecocks allow (24.5).

When Florida scores more than 24.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Gators average 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (345.5).

In games that Florida picks up more than 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

This year the Gamecocks rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators surrender (22.8).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Gamecocks rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Gators allow (337.8).

South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 337.8 yards.

This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).

