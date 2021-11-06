Publish date:
Florida vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Florida vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Florida has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52 points in four of eight games this season.
- So far this season, 42.9% of South Carolina's games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 51.9 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 47.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Gators and their opponents have scored an average of 57.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52 over/under in this game is 2.1 points higher than the 49.9 average total in Gamecocks games this season.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Florida has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Gators have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Florida's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Gators rack up 6.5 more points per game (31) than the Gamecocks allow (24.5).
- When Florida scores more than 24.5 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Gators average 137.9 more yards per game (483.4) than the Gamecocks give up per contest (345.5).
- In games that Florida picks up more than 345.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year, the Gators have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (17).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Gamecocks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).
- This year the Gamecocks rack up just 1.9 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Gators surrender (22.8).
- South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.8 points.
- The Gamecocks rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (329.6) than the Gators allow (337.8).
- South Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 337.8 yards.
- This year the Gamecocks have turned the ball over 17 times, eight more than the Gators' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|South Carolina
31
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
22.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.5
483.4
Avg. Total Yards
329.6
337.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345.5
16
Giveaways
17
9
Takeaways
17