The No. 25 Fresno State Bulldogs (7-2, 0-0 MWC) are favored by 5 points when they host the Boise State Broncos (4-4, 0-0 MWC) in MWC action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. A total of 61 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Boise State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 61-point total in four of nine games this season.

Boise State's games have gone over 61 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 3.3 points lower than the two team's combined 64.3 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 18.4 points more than the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 59.3, 1.7 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .

The 61 over/under in this game is 1.7 points above the 59.3 average total in Broncos games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Fresno State has eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities this year (five times over nine games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 13.2 more points per game (35) than the Broncos surrender (21.8).

Fresno State is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 480.2 yards per game, 76.1 more yards than the 404.1 the Broncos allow per contest.

Fresno State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 404.1 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 17 times, while the Broncos have forced 17.

Boise State Stats and Trends

In Boise State's eight games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Broncos have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year the Broncos score 8.5 more points per game (29.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (20.8).

Boise State is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.8 points.

The Broncos average 24.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (346.8).

Boise State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up more than 346.8 yards.

This year the Broncos have 10 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (18).

Season Stats