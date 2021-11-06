The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0, 0-0 SEC) and the second-ranked passing defense will host the Missouri Tigers (4-4, 0-0 SEC) and the 25th-ranked passing attack on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Tigers are massive, 39.5-point underdogs. The total for this matchup has been set at 59.5 points.

Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.

So far this season, 75% of Missouri's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 16.9 points above the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers surrender (36).

Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6), than the Tigers allow per matchup (475.5).

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 475.5 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).

Missouri Stats and Trends

Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.

Missouri's games this season have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).

The Tigers rack up 28.2 more points per game (34.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).

Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 6.6 points.

The Tigers collect 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (227.4).

Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 227.4 yards.

The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats