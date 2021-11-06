Publish date:
Georgia vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Missouri's games (6/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 72.7, is 13.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 16.9 points above the 42.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents score an average of 48.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 61.4 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 1.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's eight games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up just 1.9 more points per game (37.9) than the Tigers surrender (36).
- Georgia is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 36 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 54.9 fewer yards per game (420.6), than the Tigers allow per matchup (475.5).
- Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 475.5 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (11).
Missouri Stats and Trends
- Missouri has not covered the spread yet this season.
- Missouri's games this season have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).
- The Tigers rack up 28.2 more points per game (34.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
- Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall in games when it puts up more than 6.6 points.
- The Tigers collect 226.6 more yards per game (454) than the Bulldogs allow per contest (227.4).
- Missouri is 0-8 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team picks up over 227.4 yards.
- The Tigers have eight giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Missouri
37.9
Avg. Points Scored
34.8
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
36
420.6
Avg. Total Yards
454
227.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
475.5
10
Giveaways
8
13
Takeaways
11