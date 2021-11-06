The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.

In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.8, 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.

The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.

This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Houston has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Bulls allow per outing (31.9).

Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.9 points.

The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (464.3).

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Bulls have forced (13).

South Florida Stats and Trends

In South Florida's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulls have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

The Bulls put up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Cougars allow.

South Florida is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Bulls average 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars give up (288.4).

When South Florida churns out more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats