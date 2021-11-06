Publish date:
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
- In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.8, 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
- The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- Houston has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Bulls allow per outing (31.9).
- Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.9 points.
- The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (464.3).
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Bulls have forced (13).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- In South Florida's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- The Bulls put up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Cougars allow.
- South Florida is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulls average 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars give up (288.4).
- When South Florida churns out more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|South Florida
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.6
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.9
379.4
Avg. Total Yards
355.8
288.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
464.3
8
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
13