November 6, 2021
Houston vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The No. 20 Houston Cougars (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-6, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Houston vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

  • Houston has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in five of eight games this season.
  • In 62.5% of South Florida's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 53.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.9, is 6.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 51.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Cougars games this season is 55.8, 2.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 53.
  • The 57.1 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 4.1 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Houston has five wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This season, the Cougars have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
  • Houston has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Cougars rack up 37.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Bulls allow per outing (31.9).
  • Houston is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.9 points.
  • The Cougars average 84.9 fewer yards per game (379.4) than the Bulls allow per contest (464.3).
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, five fewer than the Bulls have forced (13).
  • In South Florida's eight games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bulls have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 13.5 points or more.
  • South Florida's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
  • The Bulls put up 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 19.8 the Cougars allow.
  • South Florida is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Bulls average 67.4 more yards per game (355.8) than the Cougars give up (288.4).
  • When South Florida churns out more than 288.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Bulls have 13 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats

HoustonStatsSouth Florida

37.3

Avg. Points Scored

22.6

19.8

Avg. Points Allowed

31.9

379.4

Avg. Total Yards

355.8

288.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

464.3

8

Giveaways

13

14

Takeaways

13