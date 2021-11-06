Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 9 - Las Vegas vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) hit the field against the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow's team-leading 399 receiving yards (57.0 per game) have come on 38 catches (51 targets) plus two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.2% of the 266 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.
  • Renfrow (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Renfrow's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 259.1 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Giants have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Renfrow was targeted eight times, totaling 58 yards on seven receptions.
  • Renfrow's stat line during his last three games includes 16 grabs for 150 yards. He put up 50.0 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

51

19.2%

38

399

2

7

20.0%

Darren Waller

53

19.9%

33

378

2

7

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

31

11.7%

18

346

1

4

11.4%

Kenyan Drake

23

8.6%

18

187

1

3

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive