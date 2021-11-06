Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 9 matchup sees Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) hit the field against the New York Giants (2-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's team-leading 399 receiving yards (57.0 per game) have come on 38 catches (51 targets) plus two touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.2% of the 266 passes thrown by his team have gone Renfrow's way.

Renfrow (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while running the ball 39.4% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

The 259.1 passing yards the Giants allow per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Giants have conceded 15 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 22nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 7 outing against the Eagles, Renfrow was targeted eight times, totaling 58 yards on seven receptions.

Renfrow's stat line during his last three games includes 16 grabs for 150 yards. He put up 50.0 yards per game, and was targeted 21 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 51 19.2% 38 399 2 7 20.0% Darren Waller 53 19.9% 33 378 2 7 20.0% Bryan Edwards 31 11.7% 18 346 1 4 11.4% Kenyan Drake 23 8.6% 18 187 1 3 8.6%

