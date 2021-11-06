Publish date:
Iowa vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 43.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 44.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 40.5-point over/under for this game is seven points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Iowa is 5-3-0 this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12 points or more (in two chances).
- Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Hawkeyes put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (27.1).
- Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes collect 129 fewer yards per game (291.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).
- This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- This year, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats put up 19 points per game, comparable to the 16.1 the Hawkeyes give up.
- When Northwestern scores more than 16.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 41.7 more yards per game (339) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (297.3).
- When Northwestern totals more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).
Season Stats
|Iowa
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.4
Avg. Points Scored
19
16.1
Avg. Points Allowed
27.1
291.5
Avg. Total Yards
339
297.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
420.5
12
Giveaways
12
20
Takeaways
12