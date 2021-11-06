The No. 19 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 12-point favorites when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ryan Field. The point total is set at 40.5 for the outing.

Odds for Iowa vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Iowa has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in three of eight games this season.

Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.9 points lower than the two team's combined 44.4 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 44.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 40.5-point over/under for this game is seven points below the 47.5 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Iowa is 5-3-0 this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once this season when favored by 12 points or more (in two chances).

Iowa's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Hawkeyes put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Wildcats give up (27.1).

Iowa is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 27.1 points.

The Hawkeyes collect 129 fewer yards per game (291.5) than the Wildcats give up per outing (420.5).

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 12 times, while the Wildcats have forced 12.

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 12 points or more.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats put up 19 points per game, comparable to the 16.1 the Hawkeyes give up.

When Northwestern scores more than 16.1 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 41.7 more yards per game (339) than the Hawkeyes give up per contest (297.3).

When Northwestern totals more than 297.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, eight fewer times than the Hawkeyes have forced turnovers (20).

Season Stats