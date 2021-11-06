Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked run offense will take the field against the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Cyclones are favored by 6.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 59.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

  • Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of seven games this season.
  • In 37.5% of Texas' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 71.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 10.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Iowa State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cyclones have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • Iowa State has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Cyclones score 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Longhorns allow.
  • Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.8 points.
  • The Cyclones rack up just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3) than the Longhorns give up per outing (433.9).
  • In games that Iowa State piles up over 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Cyclones have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (13).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.
  • Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • Texas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
  • This year the Longhorns score 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones allow (19.6).
  • Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.
  • The Longhorns average 447.4 yards per game, 156.4 more yards than the 291.0 the Cyclones give up.
  • In games that Texas churns out more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Cyclones' takeaways (9).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Iowa StateStatsTexas

32.1

Avg. Points Scored

39.4

19.6

Avg. Points Allowed

29.8

428.3

Avg. Total Yards

447.4

291.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

433.9

7

Giveaways

10

9

Takeaways

13