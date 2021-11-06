The Texas Longhorns (4-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked run offense will take the field against the Iowa State Cyclones (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Cyclones are favored by 6.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 59.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of seven games this season.

In 37.5% of Texas' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.

The two teams combine to average 71.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 10.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Iowa State has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Cyclones score 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Longhorns allow.

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.8 points.

The Cyclones rack up just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3) than the Longhorns give up per outing (433.9).

In games that Iowa State piles up over 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (13).

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This year the Longhorns score 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones allow (19.6).

Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.

The Longhorns average 447.4 yards per game, 156.4 more yards than the 291.0 the Cyclones give up.

In games that Texas churns out more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Cyclones' takeaways (9).

Season Stats