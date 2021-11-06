Publish date:
Iowa State vs. Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Iowa State vs. Texas
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in three of seven games this season.
- In 37.5% of Texas' games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- The two teams combine to average 71.5 points per game, 12.0 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 10.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cyclones games have an average total of 49.7 points this season, 9.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Longhorns have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 0.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's eight games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Cyclones have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Iowa State has gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Cyclones score 32.1 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per outing the Longhorns allow.
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.8 points.
- The Cyclones rack up just 5.6 fewer yards per game (428.3) than the Longhorns give up per outing (433.9).
- In games that Iowa State piles up over 433.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cyclones have turned the ball over seven times this season, six fewer than the Longhorns have forced (13).
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
- Texas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This year the Longhorns score 19.8 more points per game (39.4) than the Cyclones allow (19.6).
- Texas is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team scores more than 19.6 points.
- The Longhorns average 447.4 yards per game, 156.4 more yards than the 291.0 the Cyclones give up.
- In games that Texas churns out more than 291.0 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Longhorns have turned the ball over 10 times, one more than the Cyclones' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|Texas
32.1
Avg. Points Scored
39.4
19.6
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
428.3
Avg. Total Yards
447.4
291.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.9
7
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
13